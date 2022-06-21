Team EPS asserts AIADMK's GC will be held as per schedule

CHENNAI: The AIADMK camp led by leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday asserted that the party's general council meeting would be held as per the schedule even as the preparation are in full swing to organise the meeting.

Separate discussions by the sulking camps of O Panneerselvam and Palaniswami continued for the eighth consecutive day.

Expressing confidence that the party's both executive and general council meetings will be held as per the plan, AIADMK's former fisheries minister D Jayakumar said more than 2,000 council members were in favor of single leadership in the party to strengthen it.

"Even 90% of party cadres want single leadership", he said and appealed to all the invitees to attend the meeting without fail to show their strength.