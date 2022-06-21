Sembedu village has two panchayat office buildings now

VELLORE: Officials are holding enquiries to find out the reasons for the construction of a new panchayat office building at Sembedu village panchayat coming under Anaicut Panchayat Union when an earlier building was still in use.

According to VCK state secretary Vellore Phillip, “initially, the building of PU elementary school, which has 160 on rolls, was demolished two months ago with a plan to construct a new structure for the institution. Everyone expected a new classroom or a library to come up in its place. It was also informed that only an additional classroom was being built. But in a major twist, it was announced that the new building would house the panchayat office.”

Demanding action against those responsible for this ‘mess,’ Phillip alleged ulterior motive behind the whole issue, which might affect the village children seriously.

However, a visit to the spot revealed that the old and new buildings were located closely on the same road.

Responding to the charges, Sembedu panchayat president K Anbalagan said, “The old building was demolished only after obtaining permission from the district administration. Also, the demolished building is not inside the school, which already has excess rooms.”

Elaborating, he added, “We had to construct a new building for the village panchayat office as the old one lacked space even to store files or to meet villagers visiting the office for various reasons. The construction started only after an inspection by the Collector and the CEO.”

Asked if locals had objected to the new construction, Anbalagan replied in the negative and wondered, “why those who were objecting were doing so now after completion of construction and not earlier.”