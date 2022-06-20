AIADMK general council meeting hangs in balance

The copy of the letter also signed by party deputy co ordinator R Vaithilingam read that several party veterans, including former MLAs, and former MPs, have reached out to the party high command stating that they have not been invited to the general council. The anguished party seniors also said that during the days of Amma Jayalalithaa we were invited as special invitees and this practice is put on hold. Further, the cadres are in a state of confusion due to the debate on single and dual leadership and there is a threat for law and order problem, the letter noted. Considering the uncertain mood, it is better to postpone the council meeting, the letter read. The date and the venue for the postponed general council can be announced later after discussions between the party coordinator and joint coordinator, the letter said.

Addressing reporters AIADMK leader R Vaithilingam said that the council is likely to be put on hold and shared the copy of the letter marked to all party headquarters office bearers and general council members. He also claimed that OPS was enjoying the support of majority cadres including the allegiance of 30 district secretaries.

The letter comes as a rude shock for supporters of EPS who are now holding talks with party lawyers and legal experts to ascertain the prospects of convening the party general and executive council.

Meanwhile supporters of EPS led by deputy coordinator K P Munusamy said that the general council will be held as per schedule. Invitations have been sent to the general council members and the arrangements are on the way. Munusamy told the reporters after inspecting the arrangement works at Vanagaram. Munusamy also said majority of the party worker are rallying behind party joint coordinator Palaniswami.

“The deadlock will continue for few more days and it looks like that split is wide open and the party is heading towards a legal crisis due to the difference of opinion between EPS and OPS,” said an AIADMK senior wishing not to be named.

The Tiruvallur district unit of AIADMK started making arrangements at a private marriage hall in Vanagaram where the AIADMK general council meets were chaired by late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa with an attendance ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 members.