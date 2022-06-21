Mekedatu issue: TN leaders leave for Delhi to meet Jal Sakthi Minister

TamilNadu

CHENNAI: At a time when the 16th meeting of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is scheduled on June 23, the Tamil Nadu legislative parties team headed by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Tuesday left for Delhi to meet Union Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat and to register their opposition to not discuss Mekedatu issue in the CWMA meeting.

"CWMA does not have the authority to discuss the Mekedatu issue and it is not proper to act according to the advice of their lawyers. Waters below Krishnaga Sagar dam and Kabini belong to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka does not have rights to construct dams in the area," said Duraimurugan, while addressing the media, before leaving to Delhi, at Chennai Airport.

He also said that the Union government should act unbiased in the issue and should not favour Karnataka government as BJP is ruling in the state. "We will convey to the Union government that taking up the Mekedatu issue in the CWMA is not right", said Duraimurugan.

Senior AIADMK leader Thambidurai, MDMK leader Vaiko also accompanied Duraimurugan and other legislative party leaders, including Tirumavalvan had already left for Delhi.

