Mekedatu issue: TN leaders leave for Delhi to meet Jal Sakthi Minister

"CWMA does not have the authority to discuss the Mekedatu issue and it is not proper to act according to the advice of their lawyers. Waters below Krishnaga Sagar dam and Kabini belong to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka does not have rights to construct dams in the area," said Duraimurugan, while addressing the media, before leaving to Delhi, at Chennai Airport.

He also said that the Union government should act unbiased in the issue and should not favour Karnataka government as BJP is ruling in the state. "We will convey to the Union government that taking up the Mekedatu issue in the CWMA is not right", said Duraimurugan.

Senior AIADMK leader Thambidurai, MDMK leader Vaiko also accompanied Duraimurugan and other legislative party leaders, including Tirumavalvan had already left for Delhi.