DMK MP Kanimozhi tests positive for Covid-19

CHENNAI: With increasing Covid positive cases in the past few days, DMK leader Kanimozhi has tested positive for the contagion.

According to her close sources, the Thoothukudi MP has decided to self-isolate at her home.

For the past few days, Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a rise in the Covid-19 cases, which were in negligible numbers. As of Monday, the State recorded 686 positive cases of which 294 belonged to Chennai. Meanwhile, Chengalpattu registered 129 cases and Tiruvallur recorded 50 cases.