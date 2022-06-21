CWMA meeting deferred, to be held on July 6

CHENNAI: The 16th meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority, will was supposed to be on June 23 in Delhi, has been postponed to July 6 at the request of the Tamil Nadu government.

The decision was taken after Tamil Nadu protested that Mekadatu should not be discussed at the Cauvery Management Commission meeting.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin had written letters to the Union Water Resources Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi protesting against the discussion of Mekedatu dam in the meeting. Further, while the petition of the State of Tamil Nadu against the Mekadatu dam project is pending in the Supreme Court, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu that the Mekadatu dam project should not be discussed at the Cauvery Management Commission meeting.