CPM urges Stalin to develop World Tamil Research Institute

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take steps to make the World Tamil Research Institute into a Higher Research Centre and also set up a committee of higher officials to probe irregularities that happened in the previous AIADMK regime.

In a letter to Chief Minister Stalin, he said that the primary mission of the Research Institute was to do advanced Tamil research and create instrumental texts. “But in the last 10 years of the AIADMK regime, the research environment of the institute has been completely paralysed. The institute’s growth was hampered entirely by the conversion of the research institute into an exhibition hall, with the imposition of the Thirukkural Gallery and the Palanthamilar Vazhviyal Gallery unrelated to the institute, ” he said.

He alleged that at present, many study chairs are being created and certificates are being issued in an improper manner misusing the government and the institute names. To revive the institute, he said that a senior professor should be appointed as its director. ”For the development of the institute, the government should fulfil demands including teacher’s and students' demand basic facilities at the hostel to create a conducive environment to study, ” he said.