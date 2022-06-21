Covid hospitalisations among unvaccinated rising

CHENNAI: Though officials at the State Health Department have been reiterating that the Covid cases reported in the past few days are not severe in nature, the number of hospitalisations has more than doubled across the State.

Around 10 days ago, the overall bed occupancy was 60 including 24 oxygen, 30 non-oxygen beds and 6 ICU beds but as on Monday, it increased to 208 beds occupied including 84 oxygen beds, 113 non-oxygen beds and 11 ICU beds.

The government hospitals across the State that had no Covid inpatients are slowing receiving them directly, and as referrals from other hospitals.

Though severity reported in Tamil Nadu is not as bad as last year’s, the unvaccinated and those who with comorbidities are at risk.