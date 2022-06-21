85% excess rainfall received during SW monsoon so far in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: State Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Tuesday announced that Tamil Nadu has received 85% more than usual rainfall so far during the Southwest monsoon.

Ramachandran, who reviewed the monsoon preparations here, said that during the southwest monsoon period beginning in June and ending in September, the state usually receives 336mm of rainfall, which accounts for 35.84% of its annual rainfall. The state has recorded 65.7mm till June 20, which is 85% more than usual rainfall for the period, the minister added.

Referring to the heavy spell of rain in the State during the last couple of days, especially the state capital, the minister said that Chennai district receives 56mm in the month of June usually, but on June 19 alone the district has recorded 82.1mm, which is the highest for the month in the last six years. The minister put the state average at 5.73mm during the last 24 hours during which rainfall was recorded in 24 districts in Tamil Nadu with Ranipet topping the table with 44.84mm followed by Tiruvallur at 38.27mm.

Stating that Corporations and concerned district administrations were clearing rainfall from many areas as per the Chief Minister’s instruction, Ramachandran said the emergency control centers in Chennai and districts have been manned with an additional workforce and they function 24x7. Advising the people to make good use of the centers to report rain-related complaints through toll-free helplines numbers 1070 and 1077, the minister the people could record their complaints also through the WhatsApp number 94458 69848 besides the TNSMART app. People can lodge their water logging-related complaints in Chennai Corporation through the number 1913. The minister also instructed the officials to set up multi-departmental zonal teams and act on public complaints immediately.