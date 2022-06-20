TN prison inmates come out with flying colours in board exams

CHENNAI: Of the 58 inmates from various Central prisons and Special Prisons for Women across the State appeared for the 12th standard examination this year, 56 prisoners, including 7 women prisoners, have passed the examination. The pass percentage of Class 12 is 96.55 percentage. In 12th examination Subash Gandhi of Central prison, Puzhal stood first among prisoners by scoring 546 out of 600.

Similarly of 212 inmates who appeared for 10th standard examination in prison, 199 prisoners, including 14 women prisoners, have passed the examination. The pass percentage of 10 standard is 93.86 percentage. In 10th examinations Alexpadian, lodged in Madurai Central prison stood first with scoring 428 out of 500, said a note from DGP Sunil Kumar Singh, director, Tamil Nadu prisons and correctional services.