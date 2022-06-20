Team Sea Sakthi from Coimbatore represents India in Monaco

CHENNAI: Team Sea Sakthi, a group of 14 Engineering students from Kumaraguru College od Technology, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu have become the first and only team to represent India in nine years at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge 2022.

Months of research, hard work in designing and redesigning paid off to the team when the students-made zero emission, sustainable boat model “Yazhi” emerged as the star of the trial round conducted at the Chennai port on 10 May, 2022.

Yazhi was designed as a sustainable energy boat with numerous eco-friendly features starting from cockpit made of aluminium to the solar panels employed to power the boat. The boat comprises two power sources that are renewable and sustainable and uses Mono PERC technology. It was designed and built in the KCT garage and was launched in the college campus of KCT prior to the trial round on 6 May, 2022.