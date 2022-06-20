Security beefed up at Tiruchy junction

TIRUCHY/MADURAI: Security has been beefed up in Tiruchy Junction railway station to avert any untoward incidents and the sale of platform tickets were stopped till Monday.

After a few youths had attempted to picket the railway station on Sunday, Tiruchy divisional railway authorities announced the restriction of platform ticket sale.

Till Monday evening, only passengers were allowed to enter the railway station after undergoing thorough inspection.

A heavy force of railway police and RPF personnel were deployed in and around the railway station.