Pondy AIADMK East supports EPS for single leadership

PUDUCHERRY: The executive committee, general body and office-bearers meetings of the AIADMK (East) held under the chairmanship of AIADMK (East) secretary A Anbazhagan unanimously resolved to accept the leadership of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and present leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami as the General Secretary of the AIADMK, here on Monday.

Party Karaikal district secretary Omalingam was also present on the occasion.

Talking to reporters, Anbazhagan said that Palaniswami gave good governance in Tamil Nadu for four years after formation of the dual leadership. However, this dual leadership led to the question of the chief ministerial candidate of the AIADMK in the last Assembly election and the leader of the opposition. It also delayed the selection of the AIADMK candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu, he added. In this backdrop a single leadership is a must for the party, he said. Since, EPS is countering the DMK and its leader MK Stalin effectively, the AIADMK (East) here selected and accepted Palaniswami as the party General Secretary, Anbazhagan said.

Those who obtain a stay for the party general body meeting through the court are against the party and they be expelled from the party, he said.