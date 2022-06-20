NIA gets custody of Sadiq Basha, 4 others in ISIS case

CHENNAI: Nearly 10 days after conducting raids across TN and unearthing a possible radicalisation centre on Anna Salai, Chennai in connection case of suspected ISIS link registered against Needur Sadiq Basha, a man in Mayiladuthurai, the NIA has got the custody of him and four of his associates till June 23 for a detailed questioning.

Apart from Sadiq Basha who is allegedly heading anti-national organisations namely Khilafah Party of India, Khilafa Front of India etc, the NIA has taken the custody of Mohamed ashiq, Mohamed Ifran, Jagabar Ali and Rahamuthulla in connection with case since Saturday.

It may be during the raids at nine places across Chennai on June 9, the sleuths found Sadiq Basha was running a classroom like facility at a building in Anna Salai in the name of a construction firm. But the investigators believed that the place must have been used for radicalisation of youth and also spread the ideology of ISIS.