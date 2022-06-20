Mask mandatory to enter Madurai HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has issued restrictions making wearing of masks mandatory on its premises.
The order comes in the wake of increase in Covid cases in several parts of the state. Further, it has also been instructed to strictly maintain physical distancing. Also, people who do not have any legal or other court related works have been advised not to visit the court.
Stressing on the need to follow the instructions, judge PN Prakash said these norms will come to effect from June 20.
Judicial fraternity, staff members of the court and police personnel must fully adhered to the instructions.
The judge also instructed the Central Industrial Security Force personnel to ensure that people wearing masks alone were allowed into the court premises.
Separate entrance were open to the police personnel and the people in the court.
The judge also wanted to ensure that thermal screening was done on all visitors to check their body temperature before they entered the court premises.