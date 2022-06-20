Mask mandatory to enter Madurai HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has issued restrictions making wearing of masks mandatory on its premises.

The order comes in the wake of increase in Covid cases in several parts of the state. Further, it has also been instructed to strictly maintain physical distancing. Also, people who do not have any legal or other court related works have been advised not to visit the court.

Stressing on the need to follow the instructions, judge PN Prakash said these norms will come to effect from June 20.