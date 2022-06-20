Man held for botching up wife’s delivery

COIMBATORE: Salem police arrested a 25-year-old man, for assisting his wife deliver a child resulting in the death of both the woman and baby. He was arrested on Sunday.

Police said Parvathi (30), from Kurinji Nagar in Seelanaickenpatti had married Boopathi (25), from Pudhupatti in Rasipuram after separating from her first husband.

They both were working as construction workers and had three children, including the one from her first marriage.

Meanwhile, Parvathi became pregnant again, but the couple didn’t inform anyone.

On Saturday afternoon, the couple had gone to Kottaikaradu area near Mallur. Parvathi suddenly developed labour pain and Boopathi helped her deliver the girl baby, which however died soon after birth due to lack of medical attention, police said. They clandestinely buried the body.

Suddenly, Parvathi too collapsed and died. Police then arrested Boopathi. Further inquiries are on.