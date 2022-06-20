Incomplete drainage work leads to water logging at Chitlappakkam

CHENNAI: The recent spell of rains in the past two days has added to civic woes of Chitlappakkam residents. The uncovered storm water drains there are filled with sewage and storm water posing threat to pedestrians and motorists.

As drainage works remain incomplete at few areas in Chitlappakkam, which led to inundation at Manimegalai Street during recent rains, residents complain that the structure fails to drain the water and urge the civic authorities to fix the problem before the monsoon.

“It is a mix of sewage and rainwater that has stagnated in the street since Monday morning. These drains are open for the past of couple of years. The objective of the drain is to carry the Chitlappakkam surplus water to Sembakkam Lake. But, some stretches are incomplete defeating the purpose of the drain and the structure now adds to water stagnation. The local body is supposed to open the inlet of Chitlappakkam Lake, where the rainwater does not stagnate and flows through the drains to the water body,” said Sunil Jayaram, an activist.

“As it has been a regular issue, kids cannot go to schools due to water stagnation. Additionally, borewells and groundwater also get polluted as sewer overflow is common when it rains. Further the water stagnation also adds to water borne infections,” added Sunil.

During the rains, the inlet remains closed and water flows outside the drains. The authorities should link the surplus to wells and lakes.

After receiving suggestions from the residents and activists, they assured to finish the incomplete link works. But, there is no respite till date and there are two to three missing links awaiting completion.

According to P Vishwanathan, another local resident accumulation of silt is another major reason for flooding. Until the silt is cleared from the drains the locality will continue to face water logging even during mild showers.

When contacted, a senior official at Tambaram Corporation said that they will look into the issue. A permanent solution will soon be evolved, the official added.