Girl commits suicide fearing failure before results; passes Class 12

ALANGAYAM: A girl, who committed suicide by jumping into a farm well fearing failure in Class 12 exams, for which results were announced on Monday, ultimately passed.

Police said Roopasri (17) of Naikanoor near Alangayam in Tirupattur district fearing that she might fail committed suicide by jumping into a farm well in the locality early on Monday.

Alangayam police registered a case and sent the body to the Vaniyambadi GH for post mortem.

However, when the results were out, it was discovered that Roopasri had passed the exams with 344 marks.

The untimely and unnecessary death created a pall of gloom in the village, while police are investigating further.

