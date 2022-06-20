Ex-DGP Jaffer Sait appears before ED sleuths

CHENNAI: Retired DGP MS Jaffer Sait appeared before the Enforcement Directorate investigators for an inquiry in connection with the money laundering case registered by the agency.

According to ED officials Jaffer Sait, who was once a powerful intelligence chief of TN police during the previous DMK regime, reached the ED office on Greams Road around 10.30 am and left the premises around 3 pm.

While ED sources refused to share the details of the inquiry, he was reportedly asked to produce personal documents and furnish details of all bank accounts in his name and movable and immovable properties in his name, spouse and children and income tax returns filed since 2008-09 till date besides immovable properties disposed during the same period.

It may be noted that DVAC had registered a case in 2012 against Jaffer Sait and others for the alleged illegal allotment of a housing plot from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. The agency had filed a charge sheet in the case against all the accused including I Periyasamy, former housing minister and presently serving as a minister in DMK cabinet.

Despite the attempts by Jaffer Sait to quash the FIR registered against him, the Enforcement Director took up the matter in 2020 for investigation and registered a fresh case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources noted.