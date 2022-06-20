Create awareness about rights of differently-abled, says Governor

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi underscored the need for greater awareness in the society about rights of persons with disability. Speaking after inaugurating the 40th anniversary celebrations of Amar Seva Sangam at Ayikudi in Tenkasi district, he said although the Parliament has enacted a law in this regard in 2016, the needed awareness about it was still lacking.

“Millions of our citizen with disabilities have equal right to become productive members of the society. There should be more awareness on early identification and intervention of disability of the children for which more and more number of such voluntary welfare institutions are required to come forward,” he added.

“It is utmost need of the hour as the country has a large number of such persons and they require early interventions and rehabilitation. They should be given intensive care, proper guidance, motivation to inculcate the sense of improving skills and conquering in them. They should be acknowledged and encouraged to join the mainstream of the social life to get their rights as citizens of the country instead of making them sidelined. Their talents and hidden skills should be identified and accounted for promoting and enabling them to achieve their goals,” Ravi said.

The Governor highlighted that the physical disability is not a constraint, but it is a condition. He urged people to commit themselves with untiring efforts to improve the standard of these persons with disabilities to lead respected and successful life thereby contributing to the development of the country. During the event, the Governor digitally launched three projects of compound wall for the Institution constructed by the contributions from Governor’s Discretionary Grant (Raj Bhavan, Chennai), Solar Projects Phase I by ABB India Limited, Multi-purpose training hall for persons with disabilities contributed by Sanmina India Limited and dedicated to the Institution.

He honoured physically challenged achievers and conferred awards to those who have excelled in academic and sports. He congratulated them for spreading new confidence to the Nation and leaving a great message to the society of ‘Never Give-up Hope’ in attaining targets. He congratulated them for their determination, dedication and challenging their disabilities.