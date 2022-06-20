Collectorate staff dies during work

VELLORE: A conservancy staff attached to the panchayat development department in the Vellore Collectorate died while working in the office on Monday.

Selvi (55), wife of Prakasam of Sainathapuram area was working as a conservancy staff in the PD office. She came to work as usual on Monday and after unlocking the department was moving to the rest room when she suddenly swooned.

Officials, immediately called for a 108 ambulance whose staff on checking Selvi said she was dead. Sathuvachary police registered a case.

The sudden death created a ripple in the campus.