TN reports 692 new Covid cases; death toll at 38K

CHENNAI: As many as 692 cases of Covid were reported in the State on Sunday, with a spike of 96 more cases from the previous day.

A total of seven imported cases were reported, including four from USA, and one each from Australia, Switzerland and Bangladesh.

The State has reported 34,60,874 cases of Covid so far.

Of the 38 districts, only seven districts did not report any case of Covid on Sunday.

Chennai continues to see a surge in the cases and crossed 300 cases of Covid.

At least 306 cases were reported in the city that has a positivity of 7.5 per cent currently.

With active cases spiking to 3,522, Chennai contributes to the highest of 1,696 active cases of Covid in the State.

The cases remained steady in Chengalpattu that saw 122 cases and a positivity of 9.9 per cent, but Chennai neighbouring districts Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur recorded a surge with 43 and 48 cases respectively.

The increased testing of samples from average 15,000 to 19,415 on Sunday, kept overall test positivity rate at 3.7 per cent.

As many as 243 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,19,326.

With no more deaths due to Covid, the death toll stays at 38,026.