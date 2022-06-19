Stalin indisposed, all programmes stand cancelled

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is indisposed due to slight fever and his programmes in Ranipet, Tiruppatrur and Vellore districts stand cancelled.

This was announced on Sunday by the Chief Ministers' office through a press statement.

With the rising number of Covid cases, the state health department is cautious and has cancelled all the programmes of the Chief Minister, the statement said.

Sources in the CMO told IANS that the Chief Minister's condition was stable and he has cancelled his programmes as a precautionary measure.