Seeman criticises govt's stand on release of Nalini, Ravichandran

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Seeman on Sunday criticised the ruling DMK government on the issue of release of Rajiv convicts Nalini and Ravichandran.

"The ruling DMK government's arguments in the Court against the release of Nalini and Ravichandran are shocking. The DMK government which speaks for the rights of states is now pointing out at President approval and had argued that when the State cabinet resolution is pending before the President, High Court acquitting them will go against the Indian Constitution,” said Seeman, in a statement, who also questioned that whether the State government is trying to satisfy Governor RN Ravi and his men.

Following the release of Perarivalan, Chief Minister MK Stalin assured that the State government will take steps for the release of the remaining six convicts.

However, when Nalini and Ravichandran approached the court for their release, the court refused to order their release.

Seeman said that there are already talks going on that the Governor is controlling the police force and now there are doubts whether the Governor is controlling the State government advocates too.