Pachamalai forest roads to be repaired, says Collector

TIRUCHY: A detailed study would be made to repair forest roads between Sobanapuram and Top Sengattupatti at Pachamalai, said Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar after inspecting the tribal region on Saturday.

Collector Pradeep Kumar conducted inspection at various areas in the tribal region in Pachamalai area and visited the sapling development centre at Sobanapuram run by the Forest Department.

Centre has been planning to distribute 3.10 lakh saplings to Tiruchy district under Green Tamil Nadu Mission project to augment green cover in the district. So far, the department has raised 60,000 saplings. The Collector who inspected the facility asked the officials to accelerate the distribution of saplings.

Inspecting road facilities in the entire Pachamalai hillock, the Collector asked the officials to commence repair works of the tribal road from Sobanapuram to Top Sengattupatti after conducting a study of the entire stretch. He assured people of proper road facility for which they have been waiting for a long time.

Subsequently, the Collector visited the PDS outlet at Thaneer Pallam in Pachamalai and inspected the quality of the commodities.

He also interacted with the people whether they are distributed quality products and the availability of the commodities.

Later, he visited the hostel of Government Tribal Welfare School at Sengattupatti and interacted with the students. He inspected the quality of food served to the students. He also listened to their grievances and assured to solve them.