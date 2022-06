COIMBATORE: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar on Sunday said legal action would be taken against BJP state president K Annamalai for making false claims over Aavin’s health mix. Speaking to reporters, Nasar said the possibility of making a health mix by Aavin is under consideration. “Only after an analysis, the health mix products will be brought to sale. But, Annamalai made a wrong allegation of making Rs 77 crore loss. A case will be initiated against him,” he said.