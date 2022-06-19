Don’t be misled by hostile forces, Governor Ravi advises youth

MADURAI: Governor RN Ravi inaugurated a programme marking VO Chidambaranar’s 150th birth anniversary year celebrations at Kamaraj College in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

The Governor in his chief guest address, recollected the sacrifices and sufferings of VOC for the freedom of India and praised the national freedom fighter for his idea to make our nation self-reliant, ‘Atma Nirbhar’ by donating all his wealth and giving up his energy for the cause of freedom that people enjoy today.

The people should remember the great patriot and nationalist who followed the call of national awakening of Swami Vivekananda, a spiritual leader and philosopher. VOC’s idea of India was that of poet Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi against suppression of our culture and spirituality during the colonisation period.

The Governor then pointed out how the British tried their best to destroy our culture and spirituality. However, India came up with ‘Sanathan’ spirituality that is its soul present in our selfhood from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir and Kutch to Kamrup. “We are in the process of building a new India with all round resurgence. In this regard, there’s a necessity to take the stories and ideas of our great freedom fighters to our youth to appreciate their contributions.

Moreover, the Governor said the next 25 years will be golden period ‘Amrit Kaal’ for India and is a crucial period too. India is built by youths, who are coming forward with innovative ideas and technologies to accomplish our mission to make India world leader by the year 2047 while the nation marks the celebration of 100th year of Independence. He also cautioned against designs of hostile forces within and outside the country.

Meanwhile, he stated that the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, enabling youth to join armed forces, is paving a good platform. Youth should not be misled by some hostile elements. At young age, they as ‘Agniveer’ could come out after serving the nation with self-confidence, discipline, duly trained, financially sound with skills and knowledge to excel in life. Every good move of the government is interpreted in a negative way, the Governor added.