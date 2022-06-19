CM Stalin to open CMC’s Kannigapuram campus tomorrow

RANIPET: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate CMC’s Rs 1,200 crore campus at Kannigapuram, 12 km from Vellore on the Chennai – Bengaluru National Highway in Ranipet district, on Monday, hospital authorities said.

Phase I of the high tech campus will feature comprehensive trauma care in a bid to provide relevant care for accident victims. The unit will have 1,500 beds, a level 1 trauma care centre with 6 dedicated theatres for accident victims, 29 additional operation theatres for quaternary care medical and surgical services, 250 intensive care beds, cancer services, cardiac catheterization labs, 29 bone marrow transplant unit beds, blood storage facility and 50 dialysis beds, officials revealed.

The campus will also have a zero-waste discharge system and an effluent treatment plant to recycle and reuse water. Also, 30 per cent power needs of the campus will be met through solar power with a digital blanket covering the hospital for IP networking.

Phase 2 of the project includes a 350-bed pediatric specialty centre with a proposal also being mooted to create a research and innovation block to enhance the institution’s research capacity, authorities said.