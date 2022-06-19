CM Stalin to open CMC’s Kannigapuram campus tomorrow

RANIPET: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate CMC’s Rs 1,200 crore campus at Kannigapuram, 12 km from Vellore on the Chennai – Bengaluru National Highway in Ranipet district, on Monday, hospital authorities said.
Phase I of the high tech campus will feature comprehensive trauma care in a bid to provide relevant care for accident victims. The unit will have 1,500 beds, a level 1 trauma care centre with 6 dedicated theatres for accident victims, 29 additional operation theatres for quaternary care medical and surgical services, 250 intensive care beds, cancer services, cardiac catheterization labs, 29 bone marrow transplant unit beds, blood storage facility and 50 dialysis beds, officials revealed.
The campus will also have a zero-waste discharge system and an effluent treatment plant to recycle and reuse water. Also, 30 per cent power needs of the campus will be met through solar power with a digital blanket covering the hospital for IP networking.
Phase 2 of the project includes a 350-bed pediatric specialty centre with a proposal also being mooted to create a research and innovation block to enhance the institution’s research capacity, authorities said.
Talks on with CMC for pedestrian subway: Velu
Talks are on between CMC Hospital management and the district administration on constructing a pedestrian subway in front of the hospital, said PWD Minister EV Velu on Saturday. The Minister was here to inspect the sites where CM Stalin would participate in official functions. He said CMC should voluntarily provide the necessary land for the subway failing which the government would invoke provisions of the Land Acquisition Act. He also said that a detailed project report would be readied this year for the ground level causeway connecting Sathuvachary and Kangeyanallur while based on the requests of MLAs AP Nandakumar and P Karthiekeyan officials would inspect various sites for construction flyovers in Vellore city. The Minister also said that project reports were under way for the Rs 30 crore bridge across Palar River at Madanur and another at Virinjipuram costing Rs 27 crore.