Adopting shortcuts for getting water connection can invite complications

I own a house in one of the city’s neighbourhoods where while applying for the water connection seven years ago we were advised to get in touch with the local pipeline operator for an early decision. We were told that a formal sanctioning of a pipeline connection could take several months whereas the local operator can get it done within days. He took Rs 30,000 and installed our pipeline within a couple of weeks. However, he kept delaying the receipt and connection certificate. We, now, want to put the issue to rest but are not sure where to start with. Are we at fault for approaching a staffer instead of paying the deposit at the civic body office? Or will the civic body acknowledge the fact that we can’t get a water connection without paying for it and regularise the same?

— Sakthidharan (via email)

Instead of going through the normal route of adopting legal procedure, you had adopted a shortcut. It has its own problems. However, after the Corporation assesses your house for property tax, the CMWSS Board may give a water tax card and water supply fee card based on the same. As such, you may not anticipate any major hitch except that you paid for the work which, in the normal course, Metro Water must have done for you.