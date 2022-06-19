3 with ganja couriered from Hyderabad arrested

MADURAI: Police arrested three youth in Kanniyakumari district for illegal possession of ganja. The accused have been identified as Jeris (24) of Asaripallam, Prijin Prakash (22) of Melaramanpudur and Vinoth (28) of Erumbukadu, sources said.

Acting on a tip off, the police found the trio at Erumbukadu allegedly hoarding ganja to sell it. A kilo and hundred grams of ganja and cash of Rs 10,700 were seized from them. Besides, three bikes used by them were also seized, Kanniyakumari Superintendent of Police DN Hari Kiran Prasad said on Sunday.

Investigations revealed that the trio picked up ganja, which was couriered from Hyderabad, locally. The SP then instructed the private courier operator to check for details, including names of senders and receivers of products along with their cell phone numbers through courier service. Based on a complaint, a case was booked against the trio.