Youth held for assaulting govt town bus driver near Gudiyattam

VELLORE: Latheri police registered a case and arrested a youth for assaulting a government town bus driver on Saturday. Police said the town bus was on its way to Vellore from Kothamangalam near Gudiyattam via Virinjipuram. The vehicle was driven by Murali (46) of Kosavanpudur. When the bus was crossing the Agricultural Research Institute, it failed to stop at the JJ nagar bus stop and stopped some distance away. Infuriated by this Sakthivel (19) son of Ganapathy of JJ Nagar picked up a quarrel with Murali which resulted in fisticuffs with both assaulting each other. Murali was admitted to the Government Hospital in Gudiyattam with bleeding injuries based on which he complained to the Latheri police who arrested Sakthivel and are investigating further.