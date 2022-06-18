Works expedited for Vellore new bus stand

VELLORE: Officials are working feverishly to complete all the works in Vellore new bus stand, a part of the Vellore smart city project for Rs 53 crore, which will be opened by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday.

However, the officials revealed that even after the new facility comes into operation, the old bus stand will continue to function offering shuttle services between new and old bus stands.

Corporation Commissioner S Ashok Kumar said, “the new terminus will have a total of 63 bus parking bays and vehicles bound in all four directions will be accommodated in it. Buses bound for Chittoor and Tirupati will occupy one block while those bound for Chennai will occupy another block. Similarly, buses bound for Arani, Tiruvannamalai and destinations south and buses bound for Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Tirupattur and Bengaluru will have separate blocks.”

However, it is unlikely that all services will be shifted to the new terminus soon after inauguration, as “it will require at least 21 days for curing of the cement concourse fully,” sources said.

Engineers have also covered the cemented areas with coir pith in a bid to quicken the curing process, sources added.

However, a common fear is that the facility will be unable to handle heavy traffic due to lack of space as the officials failed to procure nearby temple land.