Will not allow Mekadatu dam construction across Cauvery: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday asserted that his government would not allow the construction of Mekadatu dam across Cauvery River and the legal battle to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights in the vexed riparian dispute would continue in the Supreme Court.

Stalin also announced that his irrigation minister Duraimurugan will soon lead a delegation of state legislature party leaders to Delhi to convey the unrest among the people to the Union government.

Affirming that the DMK regime would go to any extent to fight, argue and uphold the rights of Tamil Nadu on the issue, Stalin, in an elaborate statement issued in this regard, said, “ (Tamil Nadu) will not permit the construction of Mekadatu Dam across Cauvery River. It is wrong to discuss the issue (Mekadatu) in the Cauvery water Management Authority (CwMA) meeting. Tamil Nadu’s legal battle in the Supreme Court will continue. Tamil Nadu government will continuously fight to protect the rights of the state on the Cauvery River.”