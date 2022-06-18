Will not allow Mekadatu dam construction across Cauvery: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday asserted that his government would not allow the construction of Mekadatu dam across Cauvery River and the legal battle to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights in the vexed riparian dispute would continue in the Supreme Court.
Stalin also announced that his irrigation minister Duraimurugan will soon lead a delegation of state legislature party leaders to Delhi to convey the unrest among the people to the Union government.
Affirming that the DMK regime would go to any extent to fight, argue and uphold the rights of Tamil Nadu on the issue, Stalin, in an elaborate statement issued in this regard, said, “ (Tamil Nadu) will not permit the construction of Mekadatu Dam across Cauvery River. It is wrong to discuss the issue (Mekadatu) in the Cauvery water Management Authority (CwMA) meeting. Tamil Nadu’s legal battle in the Supreme Court will continue. Tamil Nadu government will continuously fight to protect the rights of the state on the Cauvery River.”
Expressing shock at CwMA chairman S K Haldar’s recent statement in Thanjavur that the authority would discuss the project report of Mekadatu in its ensuing meeting, Stalin sought to know if they (the authority) have authority to decide unilaterally? “The CwMA does not have the authority to discuss an issue pending before the Supreme Court. It is unlawful on the part of the authority chairman to make such a statement despite knowing it (limitations of the authority), ” the CM remarked.
It has been decided that a delegation of the state legislature party leaders led by irrigation minister Duraimurugan shall visit Delhi to demonstrate the unrest in the minds of Tamil Nadu people to the union government, Stalin announced.
Adding that the delegation would meet the union jal shakthi minister and urge him to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights, Stalin said that the appointment of the union minister has been sought and the delegation would soon leave the city for Delhi.
Stalin had written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago to prevent the discussion of the Mekadatu DPR in the ensuing CwMA meeting.