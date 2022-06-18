TN judiciary dept officials told to celebrate International Yoga day

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court's registry has directed the judiciary department officers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to celebrate International Yoga Day (IDY) on June 21. A communication from the Madras HC registry to Principal District Judges wanted them to ensure that all the judicial officers, court staff, and lawyers.

As the union law ministry had recently asked the HC registry to observe the IDY with the participation of judicial officers and people from the bar, the HC had sent a notification asking all the district courts and other judiciary offices to celebrate IDY.

The celebration of yoga will have a 40-minute session with a 20-minute presiding speech that will be delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a visual conference mode.

The HC Registrar has asked that the event should be conducted for 20 minutes and the same can be recorded and uploaded on the Union Law Ministry's website. It is noted that during the law ministry's interaction with the HC registry, it was revealed that as a mark of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the IDY will be celebrated in 75 important places across the country.