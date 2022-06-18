Sexual abuse accused nabbed after 2 years by Kerala cops in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen, who had sexually abused a girl in Kerala and was hiding in Thanjavur, was arrested on Saturday after two years of the incident. Ramanathan (65), a resident from Kumbeswarar Street in Kumbakonam went to Manavalassery village in Thrissur, Kerala in 2020 and was working in a tea stall. During his stay in Thrissur, Ramanathan had reportedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl from the locality. Based on the complaint by the parents of the victim, Kattoor police registered a case and arrested Ramanathan and produced him before the court. While the case was in progress, Ramanathan escaped from Kerala and the Court released an order to produce him before it. The police who were searching for his whereabouts, found that he was in his home village in Kumbakonam and on Saturday, the Kerala police with the support of Kumbakonam West police arrested Ramanathan and took him to Kerala to be produced before the court.