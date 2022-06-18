Resumption of unreserved express special trains: Details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has resumed the operation of unreserved express special trains connecting Mayiladuthurai and Mannargudi.

Train no 06403 Mayiladuthurai Junction - Mannargudi Daily Unreserved Express Special will leave Mayiladuthurai Junction at 17.00 hrs on and from 20th June onwards and reach Mannargudi at 18.55 hrs the same day.

Train no 06404 Mannargudi – Mayiladuthurai Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special will leave Mannargudi at 08.35 hrs on and from 20th June onwards and reach Mayiladuthurai Junction at 10.40 hrs the same day. The train consists of 13 second-class sitting coaches, a statement from SR said.

Likewise, SR has announced the re-introduction of a weekly express train between Chennai Central and Nagersol.

Train no 16003 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Nagersol Weekly Express will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central on Sundays at 09.10 hrs on and from 26th June and reach Nagersol at 11.55 hrs the next day.