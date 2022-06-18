Political turbulence continues in AIADMK

CHENNAI: Deadlock over single leadership prevailed in the Opposition AIADMK and party seniors took efforts to pacify the sulking factions of AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam on Saturday.

While party coordinator OPS chaired a meeting to discuss the agenda that has to be passed at the upcoming party general council meet, his deputy EPS conducted an internal party meeting with his supporters at his official Greenways road bungalow. Party veteran KA Sengottaiyan has been involved in pacifying both the leaders while another senior R Vaithilingam is stern that the party should be administrated only under dual leadership.

According to AIADMK sources, a few MLAs had expressed their support for both the leaders and insisted that the party stay united. Both EPS and OPS are not ready to give up and deadlock will continue for a couple of days, AIADMK headquarters sources said.

Supporters of OPS also informed the peace negotiators that the party symbol of two leaves is with the AIADMK leader OPS and insisted that the issue be settled amicably.

The political turbulence in the AIADMK which started three days ago continued for the fourth day with former ministers and a majority of the MLAs rallying behind EPS. Supporters of OPS who arrived at the party headquarters also exchanged heated arguments with AIADMK senior D Jayakumar, who had owed his allegiance to EPS. Women cadres were also seen hurling abuses at a few AIADMK party men accompanying AIADMK functionaries in Chennai.