Man killed by father-in-law for coming drunk to feast

TIRUCHY: A newly-wed man was murdered by his father-in-law after a feast in Tiruvarur on Saturday and the police arrested the accused.

S Mutharasan (23) from Veerapuram near Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district was in love with R Aravindya (23) from Mangalanayagipuram near Thiruthuraipoondi for a few years and they got married on June 13 with the consent of both the parents.

Mutharasan was a habitual drunkard and Aravindya’s father Ravichandran had warned him and advised him not to consume alcohol after marriage. Mutharasan had reportedly promised him to quit drinking.

Meanwhile, the newly-wed couple was invited by the bride’s parents for a feast and on June 15 the couple went to the in-law’s house. However, Mutharasan had consumed alcohol before going for the feast.

As soon as the couple reached home, Ravichandran who smelt alcohol reportedly quarreled with him. Muthurarasn engaged in an altercation with Ravichandran and suddenly it snowballed into an assault. Ravichandran grabbed a machete and attacked his son-in-law Mutharasan in which he fell on the ground in a pool of blood and died on the spot.

Seeing this, neighbours alerted Thiruthuraipoondi police who retrieved the body and sent it for post mortem.’

Police registered a case against Ravichandran and arrested him.