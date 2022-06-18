Just born boy abandoned in paddy field, rescued

TIRUCHY: A just born baby boy was found abandoned at a paddy field in Thanjavur on Saturday and was rescued.

While farmers were proceeding to the paddy field for routine work at Velupatti near Sengipatti in Thanjavur they heard a mewling noise of a baby. When they went near the spot, they were shocked to see a just born baby boy left abandoned in the field with umbilical cord uncut.

Soon they passed on the information to 108 ambulance service personnel who rushed and rescued the baby. Subsequently the baby was taken to Buthalur GH where it was given first aid.

The baby had some mud stains across the body and the 108 crew wiped them while it was given first aid.

Later, the baby was handed over to the Government Cradle baby scheme after providing basic treatment at Thanjavur Raja Mirasudar GH. The doctors said that the baby was healthy and responding to treatment.