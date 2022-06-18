IMD forecast squally weather, advises fishermen to be cautious in sea

MADURAI: Fishermen are advised to be cautious as rough weather is predicted. According to India Meteorological Department, Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday, squally weather with wind reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and Southwest Bay of Bengal. Hence, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the above areas on Sunday. Similar weather conditions are predicted to prevail over Kerala coast and southeast Arabian Sea on Sunday as well as Monday, a statement said. Sources from the Fisheries Department said almost 80 per cent of fishing operations remain banned along the West coast. Out of the 42 coastal hamlets in Kanniyakumari district, fishermen of 38 hamlets are restricted from fishing as the ban remains in effect.