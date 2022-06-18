Health Secy instructs Collectors to intensify testing, vaccination

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health secretary P Senthilkumar wrote to district Collectors regarding the increasing cases of Covid on Saturday. He stated that Tamil Nadu has witnessed a rise in the positive cases from a low of 22 to above 500 now. Considering the rise in the cases, he instructed the Collectors to do complete contact tracing, saturation testing of the contacts of positive cases to prevent further spread.
He instructed that the majority of the positive cases are mild and moderate and are under home isolation, it is necessary to give a pamphlet detailing Dos and Don'ts for home isolation.
A model copy of the same issued by Greater Chennal Corporation is attached for information. Home Isolation protocol as followed in earlier occasions, may be adopted.
In the case of mild Covid positive cases, tablet pack containing Paracetamol, Vitamin-C and Zinc tablets may be given and periodically monitor them with pulse oximeters.
Positive patients be daily followed up with telephonic call. As practice earlier in all the districts and the same may be revived.
"Individuals without adequate facilities for home quarantine may be accommodated in Covid Care Centres and Interim Covid Care Centres. Hence, these centres may be started and kept in readiness as per emerging trend of Covid positive cases, " he said.
In all the Medical College Hospitals and District Headquarters Hospitals 50 to 100 beds have been earmarked for Covid cases for treating serious cases and high-risk Individuals.
The department will also organise fever camps in places reporting positive cases.
The Health Secretary stated that Urban Local Body or Rural Local Body elected representatives may be actively engaged in the Covid management activities especially Involving public participation.
He also emphasized on the vaccination as only 50,000 vaccines are being administered on daily basis. This needs to be increased and periodic review may be conducted every Monday morning with all connected officials.
Health secretary further instructed to ensure adequacy of stock of PPE, triple layer masks, essential drugs in institutions may be ensured.
The Covid appropriate behaviours such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance, hand hygiene be emphasized in educational Institutions, marriage halls, malls, cinema halls, textile show rooms etc. and a meeting in this regard may be organized with the representatives of these institutions.