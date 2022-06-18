Health Secy instructs Collectors to intensify testing, vaccination

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health secretary P Senthilkumar wrote to district Collectors regarding the increasing cases of Covid on Saturday. He stated that Tamil Nadu has witnessed a rise in the positive cases from a low of 22 to above 500 now. Considering the rise in the cases, he instructed the Collectors to do complete contact tracing, saturation testing of the contacts of positive cases to prevent further spread.

He instructed that the majority of the positive cases are mild and moderate and are under home isolation, it is necessary to give a pamphlet detailing Dos and Don'ts for home isolation.

A model copy of the same issued by Greater Chennal Corporation is attached for information. Home Isolation protocol as followed in earlier occasions, may be adopted.

In the case of mild Covid positive cases, tablet pack containing Paracetamol, Vitamin-C and Zinc tablets may be given and periodically monitor them with pulse oximeters.

Positive patients be daily followed up with telephonic call. As practice earlier in all the districts and the same may be revived.

"Individuals without adequate facilities for home quarantine may be accommodated in Covid Care Centres and Interim Covid Care Centres. Hence, these centres may be started and kept in readiness as per emerging trend of Covid positive cases, " he said.