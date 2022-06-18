Deployed teachers urge TN govt to reinstate them to original schools

CHENNAI: Teachers of primary and elementary schools in Tamil Nadu who were placed under deployment urged the School Education Department to reinstate them to their original school.

Speaking to DT Next, M Manimegalai, state president of Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Association said, "Several teachers from primary and middle schools were deployed in schools that had vacancy, but with admissions underway, the schools that teachers left is witnessing staff storage."

Manimegalai further said that transfers usually take place within a block or panchayat union.

"As transfers are usually held within the respective educational blocks, teachers will easily be listed for promotions, but if they are transferred outside, they lose on the seniority, "added Manimegalai.

For instance, C Arokiyaraj, a second grade teacher had been working at Manachanallur government middle school for past ten years. But Arokiyaraj was put on deployment to a middle school in Lalgudi of Tiruchy district in March.

"Currently there are two vacancies at Manachanallur government school. Hence, it is a request to Education Department to reinstate all deployed teachers before holding district transfers,” said Arokiyaraj.

He further urged department to follow the same procedure across Tamil Nadu. District transfers are being conducted by the department in a periodic basis and it is mostly done within respective panchayat unions.