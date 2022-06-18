CPM to hold demonstration against Agnipath scheme in TN

CHENNAI: CPM to hold protest demonstrations across the State against the Agnipath scheme introduced by the centre.

"The BJP-led government has announced a plan called Agnipath to recruit troops for the Indian Army. According to the plan, young people between the ages of seventeen year and half and twenty-three will be recruited on a four-year contract basis, after which only 25 per cent of the soldiers will be made permanent and the rest will be laid off. It has also been announced that 46,000 soldiers will be selected in the first phase of the Agnipath this year, " he said in the statement.

He said that the announcement by the BJP government has drawn strong condemnation from across the country, with youths engaging in angry protests.

"Normal life has been affected in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan and Telangana due to spontaneous protests by youths, " he added.

CPM has planned to hold demonstration in the State to condemn the union government and to scrap the scheme, he added.