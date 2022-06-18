CoP Shankar Jiwal launches ‘save your money’ workshop for cops

CHENNAI: With few young policemen falling prey to online rummy and similar apps, Chennai police have initiated a financial management workshop for its personnel.

Commissioner Shankar Jiwal inaugurated the first batch of the workshop on Saturday.

‘Do not lose your hard-earned money on these apps. Make use of this workshop and save your money, ” Commissioner Shankar Jiwal told the police personnel.

The first batch will have 150 personnel and every week, a new batch will be part of the workshop.

City police have roped in a financial management expert, retired professor, Narendra to conduct the workshop, who will elaborate on different savings schemes.

A senior police official with the city police said that the workshop was in plans for quite some time now. Even in September, last year, Commissioner Shankar Jiwal issued an internal circular and appealed to his personnel to not fall prey to ‘online rummy’ after a constable attempted to end his life after losing money.

“A large percentage of young policemen, especially in the constabulary have been gullible in losing money in such apps. Sometimes, it is their family members. Through these workshops, we hope to create awareness among their family members too, ” a senior police official said.

Only a month ago, on May 7, a 30-year-old Armed Reserve police constable, B Saravana Kumar, shot himself to death while on duty in Ambattur, just six months into his wedding. Police said that he lost his savings, playing online games. A native of Virudhunagar district, Saravana Kumar joined the force in 2013.