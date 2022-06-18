Coding, robotics clubs in TN schools soon

CHENNAI: For the first time, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to set up computer coding and robotics clubs in State-run schools, according to changing trends in the job arena. Similarly, students will be given training on ethical hacking in State-run schools.

Pointing out that these clubs will be set up from the government middle school level to the higher secondary stage, a senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that computer coding clubs would help children think more logically besides involving creativity and inspiration.

Stating that each computer coding club will be headed by a teacher concerned, he said the proposed clubs will have lots of room for experimentation and creation. “Coding is a language, and like other languages, it’s a great form of self-expression,” he said adding students are full of innovative ideas and by admitting them to coding classes, they could also interact and work with counterparts from other institutions.

The official said the coding clubs will identify the right students to expose their talent officially so that they would further improve their skills.

On establishing robotics clubs in the schools, the official said the club would identify those students interested in learning about and working with robots.

“At school, robotics clubs will function after regular class hours and the session will be handled by the teachers or appointed experts,” he said adding the club will introduce kids to basic robotics and programming concepts, challenging them to start thinking like a profession and encourage them to create solutions. Kid-friendly computer programmes will be part of the class.