PUDUCHERRY: All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) on Saturday urged the NR Congress-BJP government to reopen all ration shops in the Union Territory and distribute essential commodities through it. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the AIDWA conference held here on Saturday. Resolutions urging the Union government to roll back the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders besides essential commodities, among others, were also adopted in the conference.