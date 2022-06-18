80 pc of poll promises fulfilled: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that his government has fulfilled over 80 per cent of their poll promises so far.

Addressing party workers at a function organised at the party headquarters to felicitate 500 party seniors from Tiruvallur district, Stalin said, “We have fulfilled over 80 per cent of the promises made to the people during the polls. Yes. Another 20 per cent is pending. I do not deny that.”

Recalling the circumstances under which he formed the government, the Chief Minister said, “What was the situation when we returned to power? On one hand, there was the dreaded COVID pandemic. On the other hand, there was a fund crunch and an empty exchequer.”

“If we had fulfilled over 80 per cent of the poll promises by managing the situation, I assure you, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin will fulfil the remaining 20 per cent promises too,” he assured, after adding that in the party’s sixth term as ruling party, his government was functioning on the Dravidian model designed by Thanthai Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar.

I occupy the CM post because of you: Stalin tells veterans

Crediting the party veterans for the victory in last year’s Assembly polls, Stalin said, “You are responsible, your hard work is responsible for the party forming government for the sixth time last year. I might be the Chief Minister, Nazar might be a Minister and Jagathratchakan might be an MP and Rajendran might be an MLA. Many of our party men are civic chairpersons or councillors. We occupy the posts because of you. No one can hide or deny it. The felicitation has been organised to encourage you, not to thank you or pay for your hard work.”

The Chief Minister also announced that similar felicitations would be organised for party seniors in other districts.