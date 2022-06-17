Train cancellation due to public agitations: Check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway and East Coast Railway has notified the cancellation of the following trains due to ongoing public agitations there.

*Train no 12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Via Katpadi, Arakkonam and Chennai Central) that left Mysuru at 10.30 hrs today 17th June is short terminated at Bangarpet and partially cancelled between Bangarpet and Darbhanga.

*Train no 12522 Ernakulam – Barauni Raptisagar Express that left Ernakulam at 10.50 hrs today 17th June is short terminated at Erode and is partially cancelled between Erode and Barauni.

*Train no 12295 KSR Bengaluru – Danapur Sanghamitra Express that left KSR Bengaluru at 09.10 hrs today 17th June is being regulated temporarily at Chennai Central.

*Train no 12295 KSR Bengaluru – Danapur Sanghamitra Express that left KSR Bengaluru at 09.10 hrs today 17th June which was regulated temporarily at Chennai Central is now partially cancelled between Perambur and Danapur.

*Train no 12604 Hyderabad – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave Hyderabad at 16.45 hrs on 17th June and Train no 12760 Hyderabad – Tambaram Charminar Express scheduled to leave Hyderabad at 18.00 hrs on 17th June are cancelled.

*Train no 12295 KSR Bengaluru – Danapur scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 09.10 hrs on 18th June is cancelled. Train no 12603 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Hyderabad Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 16.45 hrs on 18th June is cancelled.

*Train no 12759 Tambaram – Hyderabad Charminar Express scheduled to leave Tambaram at 17.10 hrs on 18th June is cancelled. Train no 22643 Ernakulam – Patna Bi -Weekly Superfast Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn at 17.15 hrs on 20th June is cancelled, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.