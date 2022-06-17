Tiruchy AIU officials seize gold worth Rs 63.80 lakh

TIRUCHY: The AIU sleuths seized gold worth Rs 63.80 lakh from passengers who arrived at Tiruchy international airport on Friday. According to AIU sources, while the officials were inspecting the baggages of passengers arrived from Sharjah, they suspected the movement of one of the passengers and the officials took him and had a thorough inspection in which they found the passenger was smuggling gold weighing 245 gram worth Rs 12.62 lakh and the officials seized the gold from him. Similarly, from another passenger, they secured 280 gram gold plates concealed in the laptop, while nine gold bangles weighing 440 grams were found abandoned at the toilet of the airport. Thus, the officials seized 974 gram gold worth Rs 63.80 lakh on single day.