Tasmac launches buyback scheme in Yercaud

COIMBATORE: The buyback scheme of Tasmac to reduce littering of empty bottles in forest areas has been implemented in Yercaud.

The project, which has begun to yield better results in reducing bottle waste in tourist spots in The Nilgiris, has been commenced in Yercaud since Wednesday.

The liquor bottles, sold in three shops in the Yercaud Hills, are bar-coded with details of the shop and customers are charged Rs 10 extra for every bottle. The extra amount would be refunded, when customers return those empty bottles.